We have to heal our spiritual wounds, Henrikh Mkhitaryan says on Armenian Christmas

Armenia captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan has congratulated Armenian on Christmas, voicing confidence that the existing challenges will be overcome.

“Today Armenians celebrate their Holy Christmas, which also coincides with the Epiphany. This year however we will mark the Feast of Holy Nativity with heavy hearts,” Mkhitaryan said in a Facebook post.

“Armenia are Artsakh are challenged to recover both from physical and moral wounds of the war. My compatriots were hit hard. Severe traumas must be treated urgently. And we have to heal our spiritual wounds,” he added.

Because, he said, “Armenia is not only a Land wounded, it is also women, men and children with an extraordinary capacity of resilience and force to lift up. People who have suffered a war deserve to be supported in order to start again.”

“We have to win over this darkness. With the support of everyone, as did my AS Roma from the very first days of the war, I am firmly convinced we will recover,” the Roma midfielder said.

“We will continue to edify churches, compose operas, paint masterpieces, discover vaccines, score goals…create, innovate, perform and share with the world,” Mkhitaryan said.

Christ is Born and Revealed!