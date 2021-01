I think of the Armenians of Artsakh on Christmas – French MP Valerie Boyer

On this Armenian Christmas Day I think of the Armenians of Artsakh -victims of a new genocide, French MP Valerie Boyer said in a Twitter post.

“I am thinking of Father Hovhannès Hovhannissyan and of the Dadivank Monastery. I think of this threatened heritage. I think of these massacres of Christians. Let’s not forget them, denounce and fight,” the lawmaker said.