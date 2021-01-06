Christmas is a symbol of love, solidarity and tolerance – President

The feast of Nativity and Epiphany of our Lord Jesus Christ is a symbol of love, solidarity and tolerance, everything that we need especially these days, President Armen Sarkissian says.



“May this counsel strengthen the understanding in us that in solidarity and united, having the power of the Lord in our souls, full of hope and faith, will we be able to stand up, build our country, move forward with the confidence of victory,” The President said on Christmas.



“May Hope, Faith, Love enlighten the souls of all of us, our families and spread peace everywhere. I pray for all the patients and wish them a speedy recovery,” he added.