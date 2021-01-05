Tehran says Armenia’s market a new opportunity for Iranian producers

Armenia’s market is a new opportunity for Iranian producers, says Ali Shariati, board member of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), Tehran Times reports.

Iran now has the advantage of exporting goods such as sweets and chocolates, ceramic tiles, detergents, shoes, flooring and carpets and textile and clothing to Armenia, in addition to the previously traded items, he told ILNA on Tuesday.

“We may not have been able to make good use of regional agreements in the past, but this is an opportunity for us to enter the Armenian market with full force,” Ali Shariati said.

Armenia has imposed a six-month ban on Turkish products and is planning to replace 2,250 Turkish commodity items with Iran-made products, Director-General of the Asia-Pacific Department of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Mojtaba Mousavian said last week.

Iranian producers are now presented with a great opportunity to showcase the quality of their products and benefit from the huge capacities of the market.