TopWorld

Putin, Merkel discuss possible joint Covid-19 vaccine production

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 5, 2021, 15:05
Less than a minute
Photo: Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the possibility of jointly producing coronavirus vaccines in a phone call, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

“Issues of cooperation in combating the coronavirus pandemic were discussed with an emphasis on the possible prospects for joint production of vaccines,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

An agreement was reached on continuing contacts on the issue between the two countries’ health ministries and other specialized agencies.

Putin and Merkel wished each other a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 5, 2021, 15:05
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button