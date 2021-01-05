Putin, Merkel discuss possible joint Covid-19 vaccine production

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the possibility of jointly producing coronavirus vaccines in a phone call, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

“Issues of cooperation in combating the coronavirus pandemic were discussed with an emphasis on the possible prospects for joint production of vaccines,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

An agreement was reached on continuing contacts on the issue between the two countries’ health ministries and other specialized agencies.

Putin and Merkel wished each other a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.