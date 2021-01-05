Christmas Mass and concert of spiritual music in Stepanakert

The Yerazank (Dream) Development Foundation, in cooperation with the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church and Stepanakert Municipality, is organizing a Christmas event in the yard of the Mother Cathedral of the Holy Mother of God in Stepanakert.



The chamber ensemble of the State Symphony Orchestra of Armenia (conductor: Sergey Smbatyan) and the Artsakh State Chamber Choir (conductor: Nina Grigoryan) will present a spiritual concert program following a holy liturgy.