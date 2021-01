Foreign Ministers sign plan of consultations between Republics of Armenia and Artsakh

On a working visit to the Republic of Artsakh, Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian held a meeting with newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs David Babayan, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan informs.

The two Foreign Ministers signed a plan of consultations between the Foreign Ministries of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh.