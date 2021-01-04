Russian envoy conveys Putin’s answer to the letter of Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem

On January 4, 2021, the Russian Ambassador to Israel His Excellency Mr. Anatoly Viktorov, visited the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem and met with His Beatitude Abp. Nourhan Manougian and conveyed him the answer of His Beatitude’s letter addressed to His Excellency Mr. Vladimir Putin, the President of Russian Federation, Chancellor at Armenian patriarchate of Jerusalem Fr. Koryoun Baghdasaryan informs.

“On behalf of the President, I express his gratitude for you message on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue of November 20, 2020. I would like to inform you that the considerations contained in your letter have been taken into account,” the Ambassador said.

Separately, he emphasized that the Russian leadership keeps under special control the issues of the safe return of refugees to their homes, the protection of cultural and religious monuments in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, as well as the regulations of the status of this territory when conditions are ripe for this.