Veteran US broadcaster Larry King ‘in hospital with Covid’

Veteran broadcaster Larry King has tested positive for coronavirus and is being treated at a hospital in Los Angeles, US media report.

Sources close to his family told ABC News and his former employer CNN that he has been at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre for over a week.

In a career spanning over 60 years, King has multiple accolades, including two Peabody Awards and an Emmy.

He has faced several health problems in recent years, including heart attacks.

Representatives for King, 87, have not publicly commented on his hospitalisation, and details of his current condition are unclear.

“Larry has fought so many health issues in the last few years and he is fighting this one hard too, he’s a champ,” a source told CNN.