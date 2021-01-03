Turkey takes charge of NATO high readiness force

The Turkish army took the lead of NATO’s Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF) on Friday, January 1st, placing thousands of soldiers on standby, ready to deploy within days, NATO said.

Turkey takes over from Poland, which provided the core of the force in 2020. Built around Turkey’s 66th Mechanised Infantry Brigade of around 4,200 troops, a total of around 6,400 soldiers will serve on the VJTF. Units from Albania, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, the UK, and the United States will also serve on the force, which is part of the Alliance’s larger NATO Response Force.

Turkey has made substantial investments into the unit – amongst the most mobile in NATO – particularly in its logistics and ammunition requirements planning. The latest models of Turkish armed vehicles, anti-tank missiles and howitzers have been allocated to the force.



NATO heads of state and government decided to create the VJTF at the Wales Summit in 2014 in response to a changed security environment. NATO members take turns heading the VJTF. Poland led the VJTF in 2020, Germany in 2019, and Italy had rotational control of the force in 2018.