US Congress leader’s homes vandalized

Vandals in the US have attacked the homes of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, the BBC reports.

Fake blood and a severed pig’s head were reportedly left outside Democrat Ms Pelosi’s California house, which was also daubed with graffiti.

The words “where’s my money” and some expletives were scrawled on on Republican Mr McConnell’s house in Kentucky.

It comes amid a political battle over a coronavirus stimulus package.

On Tuesday the US House of Representatives voted to increase the aid sent to individuals under the scheme from $600 to $2,000. The Democratic-led chamber passed the bill with the help of more than 40 Republicans.

But the Republican-led Senate has not approved the bigger cheques, despite calls to do so from US President Donald Trump.