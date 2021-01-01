PoliticsTop

Italian Osio Sopra commune recognizes the independence of Artsakh

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 1, 2021, 19:15
Less than a minute
The Municipality of Osia Sopra recognized the independence of Artsakh, the Armenian Embassy in Italy reports.

The Embassy thanked the municipality of Osio Sopra for solidarity with the Armenian people and the difference of universal values.

