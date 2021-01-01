Home | All news | Politics | Italian Osio Sopra commune recognizes the independence of Artsakh PoliticsTop Italian Osio Sopra commune recognizes the independence of Artsakh Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 1, 2021, 19:15 Less than a minute PHOTO: TOP NEWS TODAY The Municipality of Osia Sopra recognized the independence of Artsakh, the Armenian Embassy in Italy reports. The Embassy thanked the municipality of Osio Sopra for solidarity with the Armenian people and the difference of universal values. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 1, 2021, 19:15 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Share via Email Print