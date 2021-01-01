SocietyTopVideo

Dubai skyscraper lights up in colors of Armenian flag (video)

Siranush Ghazanchyan January 1, 2021, 02:40
As a sign of peace, a skyscraper in Dubai was illuminated in the colors of the Armenian flag, Hayern Aysor reports.

