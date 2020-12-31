Boris Johnson sends New Year message to Armen Sarkissian

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Boris Johnson sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of the New Year and Christmas, President’s Press Office reports.
Related Articles
Armenia, Greece keen to deepen cooperation
December 31, 2020, 16:43
Armenia launches COVID ambulance service
December 31, 2020, 16:31
Eternal glory and homage to fallen heroes
December 31, 2020, 12:27
European Court request information about 23 more Armenian captives
December 31, 2020, 11:29
I wish Armenia to never doubt its beauty, strengths and talents, French Ambassador says in a New Year message
December 30, 2020, 21:09
Armenian, Russian FMs discuss issues of regional peace, stability and security
December 30, 2020, 20:52