Boris Johnson sends New Year message to Armen Sarkissian

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 31, 2020, 16:00
The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Boris Johnson sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of the New Year and Christmas, President’s Press Office reports.

