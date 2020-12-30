Situation in Karabakh conflict one tends to normalize – Lavrov

The situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone tends to normalize, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says.



“We note with satisfaction the disposition of Baku and Yerevan to fulfill their obligations and to work towards a general stabilization of the situation,” Lavrov said in an interview with TASS.

He hailed the high degree of cooperation shown by the parties in resolving issues that arise on the ground.

“Russia, in turn, continues to responsibly and effectively fulfill its function as the guarantor of the ceasefire. No provocative actions against the Russian peacekeepers have been observed so far,” the Foreign Minister said.

According to him, the only “noticeable violation” occurred on December 13 on the contact line where the Russian peacekeepers were not present.

“Vigorous steps taken by the command of our peacekeeping contingent in cooperation with Azerbaijani and Armenian partners helped to avoid the escalation of the incident. We will continue to make every effort to prevent breakdowns of the truce,” Lavrov said.

“On the agenda is preventing any violations of the ceasefire regime, as well as clearing the area of ​​explosive objects, exchanging prisoners of war and bodies of the dead, ensuring the safe return of refugees and internally displaced persons, resolving urgent humanitarian issues, preserving historical monuments, regardless of their confessional affiliation, unblocking transport and economic routes,” Russia’s top diplomat added.

He noted progress in all above-mentioned areas, but added that “there are also problems that are inevitable given the extraordinary situation.”

“As for the discussion of the still unresolved political issues, I can reaffirm our readiness both in our national capacity and through the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to assist in organizing such meetings as soon as the parties are ready for it,” Sergey Lavrov stated.