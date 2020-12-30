Russia committed to further development of allied cooperation with Armenia, Putin tells Sarkissian

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of New Year and Christmas.

“I hope that the difficulties and worries the passing year brought will remain in the past. I would like to reaffirm our commitment to the further development of the Russian-Armenian allied cooperation for the benefit of our two brotherly peoples, for the benefit of strengthening peace and security in the South Caucasus region,” Putin said in the message.

He wished good health happiness and success to president Sarkissian, his relatives and friends. The Russian president also wished peace and prosperity to all citizens of Armenia.

On behalf of the President of the Russian Federation, a collection of stamps dedicated to the hero of the Soviet Union Gevorg Vardanyan was handed to the President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian.