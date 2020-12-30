I wish Armenia to never doubt its beauty, strengths and talents, French Ambassador says in a New Year message

French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte has issued a New Year message, wishing Armenia peace and security. The message reads:
Dear Armenian friends,
Dear compatriots in Armenia,
At the end of 2020, full of so many trials for Armenia, I am primarily thinking of the families in whose homes one of the chairs around the table will be empty.
Now is not the time to celebrate, but more than ever I would like to share the hope that this country continues to inspire me.
I wish Armenia to live in peace and security, without fear of seeing its youth return to the front lines.
I wish Armenia, which measures its history in millennia, to have confidence in its future.
I wish Armenia to never doubt its beauty, strengths and talents.
I wish the Armenians to avoid discord and savage winds.
I wish Armenians to look together in the same direction.
I wish Armenians to be proud to pass this country on to their children.
I wish France to be by Armenia’s side.
I wish France to remember what the Armenians have given it.
I wish the French to come to Armenia or sometimes turn their gaze there.
And I wish the French to always love Armenia as Armenia loves us.
I wish everyone a 2021 year of peace, happiness and prosperity.