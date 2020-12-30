SocietyTop

Hayastan Fund to cover housing costs for 50 families displaced from Shushi

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 30, 2020, 13:46
Less than a minute

The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund hosted today displaced families from Shushi to further assess and prioritize their current needs.

As a result, the Fund will cover the short-term housing needs of about 50 families displaced from Shushi.

