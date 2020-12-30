Home | All news | Society | Hayastan Fund to cover housing costs for 50 families displaced from Shushi SocietyTop Hayastan Fund to cover housing costs for 50 families displaced from Shushi Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 30, 2020, 13:46 Less than a minute The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund hosted today displaced families from Shushi to further assess and prioritize their current needs. As a result, the Fund will cover the short-term housing needs of about 50 families displaced from Shushi. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 30, 2020, 13:46 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Share via Email Print