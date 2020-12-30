Armenian, Azerbaijani national security chiefs discuss exchange of POWs

On the initiative of the Director of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation Alexander Bortnikov, a trilateral meeting was held in Moscow on December 28 between the Directors of the Armenian National Security Service and the State Security Service of Azerbaijan.
During the meeting, a number of necessary issues were discussed, including the exchange of captives and the search for the missing persons.
As a result of the meeting, agreements were reached on the implementation of works in different directions.
On the initiative of the Director of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation Alexander Bortnikov, a trilateral meeting was held in Moscow on December 28 between the Directors of the Armenian National Security Service and the State Security Service of Azerbaijan.