Armenian Defense Minister visits Russian Military base in Gyumri

Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan visited the 102nd Russian military base in Gyumri.



Vagharshak Harutyunyan got acquainted with the infrastructure of the military base, armament and military equipment.



The Armenian Minister of Defense congratulated the command of the military base on the occasion of the day of formation of the subdivision, awarded the Russian servicemen who stood out during the service.





Vagharshak Harutyunyan stressed the role and significance of the Russian military base located in Armenia in ensuring security in the region, spoke about the deepening of the Armenian-Russian strategic partnership and allied ties.



The Minister of Defense also visited the Orthodox Church of St. Alexandra, located on the territory of the military base, and the Museum of Military History, left a note in the guest book of the museum.