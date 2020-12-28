Armenian, Iranian FMs discuss issues of bilateral, regional cooperation

Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan had a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Issues on the agenda of bilateral and regional cooperation were discussed.

The interlocutors touched upon regional security and stability issues. In this context, the prospects of cooperation in addressing new regional challenges were outlined.

Mohammad Javad Zarif expressed the condolences of the Iranian side over the Artsakh war victims and wished support to the Armenian people.

The interlocutors stressed the need to intensify interactions at different levels, dialogue based on the deep friendship between the two peoples. The close readiness to deepen mutual cooperation in bilateral and multilateral dimensions was reaffirmed.