Armenian Ambassador, Iran’s National Security Council chief discuss regional developments

Artashes Toumanian, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Islamic Republic of Iran had a meeting with Ali Shamkhani, the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran (SNSC).

The Ambassador briefed Mr. Shamkhani about the situation in Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh, as well as the regional developments.

Shamkhani expressed the readiness of the Iranian authorities to deepen cooperation between the two countries in the current difficult conditions for Armenia, reaffirmed Iran’s position on the establishment of a lasting peace.