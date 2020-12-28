Armenia, Cyprus keen to expand cooperation

On December 28, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ara Aivazian had a phone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides.

The sides commanded the high dynamics of Armenia-Cyprus relations in bilateral and multilateral formats, stressed the mutual readiness to undertake practical steps aimed at expanding and enriching the bilateral agenda.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Cyprus exchanged views on issues of regional security and stability. Touching upon the Azerbaijani-Turkish military aggression against Artsakh, Minister Aivazian highly appreciated the principled position and the support of friendly Cyprus to the people of Artsakh. In this context, Minister Aivazian also expressed his gratitude to the Government of Cyprus for the humanitarian assistance provided to the Armenians of Artsakh affected by the Azerbaijani aggression.