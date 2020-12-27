Putin’s friendly relation with Yerevan and Baku helped mediate in Karabakh conflict – Peskov

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s friendly relations with Baku and Yerevan helped reach peace agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin” on “Russia-1” TV channel, TASS reports.



“Good and constructive relations based on mutual respect with both Baku and Yerevan allowed Putin to be a mediator in this settlement,” he said.

Peskov said that in order to stabilize the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, Putin “spent many, many days with a telephone receiver in his hand” and personally supervised the development of the situation. In addition, Putin held talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

“In 2020, active hostilities in Europe, right on our borders, are something that, of course, the world community should not allow. In this case, Putin’s responsible position, his efforts to stop this are, of course, valuable, it is very difficult to overestimate them, “Peskov emphasized.