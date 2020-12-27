Covid-19: EU launches mass vaccination

The EU is launching a co-ordinated vaccine rollout to fight Covid-19, in what the bloc’s top official says is a “touching moment of unity,” the BBC reports.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine had been delivered to all 27 member states.

Some countries started administering the jabs on Saturday, saying they were not prepared to wait another day.

The EU has so far reported more than 335,000 Covid-related deaths.

More than 14 million people have been infected, and strict lockdown measures are currently in place in nearly all the member states.

The vaccine rollout comes as cases of the more contagious variant of Covid-19 are confirmed in several European nations as well as Canada and Japan.