More cases of new Covid variant found in Europe

Spain, Sweden and Switzerland have confirmed cases of the more contagious Covid variant identified in the UK, the latest European countries to do so, the BBC reports.

The infections were linked to people who had come from the UK.

France, Denmark, the Netherlands, Italy and Germany, as well as other places outside Europe, have also reported cases in the past few days.

The details given a week ago of the new variant in England triggered travel curbs from dozens of countries.

Scientists say the new variant is considerably more transmissible than previous strains but not necessarily any more dangerous for those infected.