Cargo plane from China to carry oxygen production plants, concentrators to Armenia

A cargo plane from China will transport four large oxygen production stations for medical centers, 94 individual oxygen concentrators, 100,000 Covid-19 diagnostic test, 200,000 sampling sticks, as well as masks and clothes., Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan informs.

According to him, the plane will land in Yerevan tomorrow.

Twelve oxygen production stations have already been installed in the country’s medical centers this year, four of which were transported to Armenia by cargo plane a week ago.