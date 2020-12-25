TopWorld

Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch sold to billionaire for $22m

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 25, 2020, 10:43
1 minute read
PHOTO: JIM BARTSCH

The Neverland ranch of the late pop star Michael Jackson has reportedly been sold to a billionaire investor for a quarter of its initial asking price.

Ron Burkle, a former friend of Jackson, recently bought the estate in Los Olivos, California, his spokesman said.

He paid $22m for Neverland, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing public records and three people familiar with the deal.

The 2,700-acre compound, located about 40 miles from Santa Barbara, had been on and off the market for years, first listing for $100 million in 2015 and undergoing several price cuts. It was listed for $31 million last year.

Jackson originally paid about $19.5m for Neverland, which he named after a fictional island where children never grow up in ‎JM Barrie’s Peter Pan story.

Jackson made Neverland famous by installing quirky features like a railroad and an amusement park, which included a Ferris wheel and a merry-go-round. He also kept orangutans and an elephant there. A whimsical floral clock in the front of the property spelled out “Neverland.” The ranch was named for the fantasy world in J.M. Barrie’s “Peter Pan.”

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 25, 2020, 10:43
1 minute read
Show More
Check Also
Close
Back to top button