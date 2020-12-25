Artsakh welcomes Luxembourg Parliament’s resolution condemning the Azerbaijani aggression

Artsakh has welcomed the unanimous adoption of the resolution by the Chamber of Deputies of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg on December 24, in which the Luxembourg Parliament, in fact, condemns the military aggression of Azerbaijan against the Artsakh Republic with the involvement of Turkey, as a result of the military occupation of most of Artsakh, the policy of ongoing war rhetoric against Artsakh and its population.

With the resolution the parliament calls on the Luxembourg government to demand the access of humanitarian organizations to Artsakh to support the solution of the difficult humanitarian situation in the republic.

“It is noteworthy that the resolution attaches importance to the maintenance of the ceasefire, the exchange of prisoners of war, and the removal of the bodies of the victims. The parliament also notes the need for an independent investigation into the war crimes committed by the Azerbaijani armed forces during the war and the prosecution of their perpetrators,” Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“We are convinced that the adoption of such resolutions will be a significant collective contribution of the international community to the comprehensive, just settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict, based on the recognition of the fact of realization of Artsakh people’s inalienable right self-determination,” the Ministry said.

On Thursday the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg unanimously adopted a resolution on Azerbaijan’s aggression against Artsakh.