Artsakh Defense Army identifies 45 servicemen killed in action

The Artsakh Defense Army has published the names of 45 servicemen killed in actions.

Kyasinyan Hovhannes Manvel, born in 2001

Volunteer Kyasinyan Manvel Samvel, born in 1977

Volunteer Torgomyan Rafael Karen, born in 1988

Volunteer Manukyan Vachagan Khachik, born in 1991

Hovhannisyan Tatul Mkhitar, born in 2001

Zakaryan Azat Nver, born in 1998

Khachatryan Ara Edgar, born in 2001

Harutyunyan Karen Hovik, born in 2000

Ghazaryan Harut Aharon, born in 2001

Nazaryan Gevorg Sargis, born in 2002

Margaryan Gevorg Artyom, born in 2002

Shaghoyan Emil Varuzhan, born in 2000

Meliksetyan Hakob Gagik, born in 2000

Purtoyan Artyom Shahen, born in 2001

Ghazaryan Tatul Lavrent, born in 1978

Ohanyan Armen Mikael, born in 1971

Harutyunyan Aghasi Artsrun, born in 1989

Vardanyan Mesrop Seryozha, born in 1990

Khachatryan Aram Vahagn, born in 1980

Mnoyan Tigran Manvel, born in 1997

Zakaryan Andranik Samvel, born in 2002

Tadevosyan Karapet Senik, born in 1999

Hakhverdyan Alik Davit, born in 2001

Grigoryan Mher Mushegh, born in 2002

Arakelyan Karlen Marlen, born in 1998

Volunteer Arshakyan Grigor Khachik, born in 1973

Volunteer Simonyan Vardan Rafik, born in 1969

Reserve Kirakosyan Hambartsum Hovhannes, born in 1995

Azaryan Mikael Arthur, born in 2001

Ghahramanyan Arayik Varuzhan, born in 2000

Ghazaryan Narek Gegham, born in 2002

Galoyan Suren Radik, born in 2001

Volunteer Israelyan Mushegh Levon, born in 1995

Reserve Srapyan Vahram Vardan, born in 1992

Reserve Shahnazaryan Armen Maxim, born in 1986

Harutyunyan Hayk Gurgen, born in 1995

Reserve Jivanyan Hovhannes Rafael, born in 1982

Sahakyan Azat Vahe, born in 2001

Sepkhanyan Rafael Ashot, born in 2000

Ghurshudyan Hayk Edward, born in 2000

Khachatryan Levon David, born in 1987

Amiraghyan Artur Rashid, born in 1983

Reserve Avetisyan Razmik Rudik, born in 1993

Reserve Madatyan Armenak Smbat, born in 1965

Reserve Gyulzadyan Arsen Vachagan, born in 1987