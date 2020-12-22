US President-elect Joe Biden gets vaccine live on TV

President-elect Joe Biden has received his first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, saying he was getting the jab to show Americans it is “safe to take,” the BBC reports.

Mr Biden joins a growing number of political leaders getting the jab, including Vice-President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“I’m doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared when it’s available to take the vaccine,” Mr Biden said from Newark, Delaware, where he got the jab live on TV. “There’s nothing to worry about.”

He said the Trump administration “deserves some credit” for launching the country’s vaccine program.

Mr Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, received her first dose earlier in the day, the president-elect said. Mr Biden’s running mate, Vice-president-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff are expected to receive their first shots next week.

The Biden team has set a goal of 100 million Covid-19 vaccinations in the US during the administration’s first 100 days in the White House.

During the pandemic, the US has recorded more than 17.8 million cases and 317,000 deaths.