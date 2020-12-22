Lobbying firm Venable cuts ties with Turkey after blowback from Armenian-Americans

Lobbying firms continue to report that they’ve cut ties to Turkey after blowback from the Armenian-American diaspora over Ankara’s support for Azerbaijan in its conflict with Armenians over Nagorno Karabakh.

Washington law firm Venable has disclosed that it terminated its registration as a subcontractor to Greenberg Traurig for the government of Turkey effective Nov. 5, Foreign Lobby reports.

This comes after Greenberg Traurig itself terminated its work for Turkey at the end of October, citing the “wide range of regional conflicts.”



Venable’s contract with Greenberg Traurig dates to January 2019 and was for $270,000 per year. Former Rep. Bart Stupak (D-Mich.) had been leading Venable’s lobbying on the account along with policy adviser Loren Aho.

Two other Greenberg Traurig subcontractors on the Turkey account, Capitol Counsel and Lydia Borland‘s LB International Solutions, remain registered under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

Meanwhile Mercury Public Affairs ended its $1 million lobbying contract with the Turkish Embassy in Washington at the end of October.