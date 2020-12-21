Today’s borders determined on the basis of a 2010 law – PM Pashinyan

Today’s borders have been determined on the basis of the Law on Administrative-Territorial division of the Republic of Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting with residents of Syunik.

“Today there is a lot of talk that what is happening on the borders of Syunik is a process of handing over Syunik, a process of jeopardizing the security of Syunik. In fact, it is the opposite. The issue is that when we deploy our border troops along the border, it strengthens our security, because the border of the Republic of Armenia also becomes the border of the security system of which we are a member,” Pashinyan said.

“Who has determined the border and what is the legal basis? This question is often asked by people who have been at the National Assembly or the Government in 2010. The fact is that today’s borders, including the administrative borders of communities have been determined by the Law on Administrative-Territorial division of the Republic of Armenia adopted in 2010,” the Prime Minister said.

“For example the description of the settlements of Nerkin Khndzoresk and Tegh says they have a shared border with Azerbaijan. It was a law submitted by the Government of the Republic of Armenia,” the PM said.