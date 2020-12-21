No single millimeter of Armenia’s territory will be ceded, PM Pashinyan reiterates

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reiterates that no single millimeter of Armenia’s territory has been ceded.

Speaking live on Facebook on his way to Syunik province, PM Pasinyan said he is visiting Syunik region to answer questions, not to inflame passions.

“I’m coming to look you into the eyes, answer your questions and give necessary explanations,” Pashinyan said.

“I’m aware of the kind of questions you might ask. I have a certain conviction that I will be able to answer them and dispel your doubts. I would not have made such a decision, if I didn’t have such a conviction,” said the Prime Minister.

PM Pashinyan called on everyone to refrain from inflaming passions “in this already tense situation.”

“I hope our conversation will take place, because we can overcome this situation together. I want to assure you again that not a single millimeter will be conceded from Syunik region, contrary to the rumors, from the territories of Armenia in general. I hope we will talk about this openly so that the information is complete,” said the Prime Minister.