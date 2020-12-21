French city of Valence calls for recognition of Artsakh

The city council of the French city of Valence, a sister city to Stepanakert, has adopted a resolution on the recognition of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Republic by France and the international community, Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry reports.

The resolution notes that in the morning of September 27 the Azerbaijani side unleashed a war against Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) and kept targeting the civilian population, including in capital Stepanakert and border settlements, which resulted in numerous losses and displaced thousands from Artsakh.

The resolution points to the involvement of Syrian jihadist mercenaries in the military actions accompanied by gross violations of international conventions on armed conflict, particularly the use of cluster munition and phosphorus bombs.

Considering that the right of peoples to self-determination is a principle of international law, according to which the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh initiated a process of self-determination in 1988, and that the Nagorno Karabakh Republic has all attributes of a State (territory, population, sovereignty, which embody the people of Artsakh from a legal point of view, should lead to the Republic of Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) to be considered as a subject representing the sovereignty of its people), the City Council advises that the French diplomacy change its strategy and recognize the Republic of Artsakh.

It also calls on France to provide diplomatic support to the authorities of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh, and engage in leading Europe and the international community to the recognition of Artsakh.