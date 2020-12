Four rescuers killed in Artsakh war awarded posthumously

Four rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Artsakh have died performing their professional duty during the war.

Hovik Aghajanyan has been posthumously awarded the “Gratitude” medal.

Harutyun Atajanyan, David Dolukhanyan and Arayik Hakobyan have been posthumously awarded the “Courage” medal.

By the decree of the director of the service, Major-General Karen Sargsyan, Hovik Aghajanyan has been posthumously awarded the “Cross of Glory-Noy” commemorative medal.