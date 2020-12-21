Father and son missing for 61 days found in Artsakh

Two citizens who have been missing for 61 days have been found., Artsakh’s State Emergency Service informs.



As a result of search and rescue operations, two citizens, father and son Mikael and Gegham Petrosyan have been accompanied to Stepanakert by Russian peacekeepers and the International Committee of the Red Cross.





The director of the State Emergency Service, Major-General Karen Sargsyan, and Major-General Ashot Balasanyan of the Defense Army met them and escorted them to the Republican Medical Center, where the Petrosyans will receive appropriate medical care.



Karen Sargsyan thanked the Russian troops on a peacekeeping mission in Artsakh, led by Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov, Major General Ashot Balasanyan of the Defense Army, and the search team.



Director of the Emergency Situations Service Karen Sargsyan noted that all possible efforts are being made and levers being used to find the missing servicemen and citizens.