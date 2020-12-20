Turkey says “rejects” Belgium’s resolution on Nagorno-Karabakh

Turkey says it “rejects” the resolution on Nagorno-Karabakh adopted by the lower house of the Belgian Parliament.

Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hami Aksoy said in comments to Anadolu Agency that “resolution 1597 related to Nagorno-Karabakh adopted by Belgium’s House of Representatives is inaccurate, false and follows an Armenian agenda.”

“Resolution 1597 is neither historical, legal nor compatible with the facts in the field. We reject this decision, which includes baseless allegations and accusations against Turkey,” he said.

Aksoy emphasized that this decision is an obvious example of how the Belgian House of Representatives and some parliaments are becoming tools of “one-way Armenian rhetoric, act with prejudices and remain hostages to narrow interests aimed at domestic politics.”

“The decision will not contribute to Turkey-Belgium relations, nor will it serve efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region,” he said.

“The reference to the events of 1915 in the decision of the Belgian House of Representatives to declare Dec. 9 as the day of remembrance of the victims of the genocides, adopted on the same day, is also contrary to the basic principles of law, especially the decisions of the European Court of Human Right (ECHR),” he said.

Aksoy said that he expected Belgium to act with reason and to stay away from taking steps that will overshadow bilateral relations.

The resolution adopted by the Belgian Parliament condemns the Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh, urges Brussels to adopt measures to prevent the plight of those affected by the conflict and to negotiate an agreement that acknowledges the people’s right to self-determination.

The resolution also condemned Turkey’s role in the war.

Belgium also December 9 as a national day dedicated to the memory of the victims of the genocides officially recognized by the Belgian state.