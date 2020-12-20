Requiem service at Holy Etchmiadzin for the repose of souls of the martyred soldiers

A requiem service for the heroes killed in Artsakh war was held at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin. His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, presided over the ceremony.

“Dear faithful, today we once again commemorate the memory of our soldiers and military commanders who died for the Homeland, who bravely fought against the despicable enemy in the Artsakh war, who received the everlasting crown of martyrdom by shedding their precious blood. By their valiant deeds they immortalized themselves on the battlefield, inheriting the gift of eternal life,” as our Lord Jesus Christ promised, saying: “I give them eternal life, and they shall never perish” (John 10:28).,” His Holiness Karekin II said.

“Our beloved sons dedicated their lives to the homeland and decorated the latest pages of the Armenian liberation war with unparalleled feats. Once again the Armenian people gave birth to heroes, who occupied a high and radiant place in the Armenian chronicle. Our heroes died with the vision of the just right of the Artsakh Armenians to live a free, the peaceful, secure, prosperous life of the homeland, instructing us to be steadfast in spirit and to fight valiantly for the realization of our national goals,” the Catholicos said.





“Beloved, God relieves sorrow and grief with the comfort and consolation of His Holy Spirit. He gives us the grace and ability to rise above trials and tribulations, to be resurrected like Christ from a new Golgotha of our history, to testify to the potential of our people around the world, to be God-fearing, to have faith and strong will, to have a unique determination to build new life,” he added.

Resisting internal and external challenges with national forces, united spirit, overcoming the political and social crisis should be our worthy tribute and homage to the graves of martyred Armenians. In the current difficult situation, maintaining vigilance, common sense, mourning the loss of our martyrs with dignity, not politicizing mourning should be the true expression of cherished respect before the unforgettable light of the memory of our heroes,” His Holiness said.

“Now, before the eternal light of the memory of our martyred heroes, let us reaffirm the covenant of patriotism. Let the awareness of their duty to the nation and the homeland, the spirit of commitment, sacrifice become an example to statesmen and politicians, to our people to do everything possible with unconditional zeal and selfless sacrifice to build a prosperous life for our homeland and strengthen our statehood. Let us not endanger our statehood with reckless steps, let us not prefer personal interests, but let us act for the sake of our people and homeland without loss of protection, strengthening and progress. Only with a strong state is it possible to perpetuate our identity and existence, the memory of our heroes, the Catholicos said.

“Let us pray from the bottom of our hearts together that the Most Merciful God may grant peace and happiness to the immortal souls of our beloved children who have died valiantly. Let us pray that the merciful Lord with His Holy Spirit comforts the grieving hearts of the parents, wives and children of our heroes, the sorrowful souls of all of us. Let the mourning and sadness not darken our national life, let the tragedies not afflict our people, let us build a bright future for the homeland and all Armenians, relying on God and being a nation,” His Holiness Karekin II said.

