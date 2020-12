PM Pashinyan pays tribute to the memory of fallen soldiers in Tavush province

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his daughter Shushan Pashinyan visited Dilijan, Sev Kar and Ijevan communities of Tavush region.

The head of the government paid tribute to the memory of the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the Motherland in the Artsakh war, knelt down and laid flowers at their graves.

By the decision of Prime Minister Pashinyan, Armenia is holding a three day mourning in memory of the fallen soldiers.