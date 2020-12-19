French city of Issy-les-Moulineaux calls for recognition of Artsakh

The council of the French city of Issy-les-Moulineaux has adopted a resolution calling on the French government to recognize the Artsakh Republic, Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry reports.



The resolution notes that amid an unprecedented health, economic and social crisis, the world witnessed the sharp escalation of the conflict in the territory of Artsakh on September 27, 2020.

“With the support of the Turkish jihadist forces, the Azerbaijani armed forces shed fire and blood on this area, which is the cradle of Christianity, a part of historical Armenia, which has been inhabited by Armenians for thousands of years,” the Council notes.



It emphasizes that the Armenian population displaced by the war must be given the opportunity to return to their homes. About 2,000 Syrian mercenaries sent by Turkey must leave the region immediately.

The city authorities of Issy-les-Moulineaux call on the French government to recognize the Artsakh Republic as a guarantee of security for its people, regional and international stability.



“The recognition of Artsakh aims to establish lasting peace, as the demand for impartiality defended by France, Europe and NATO has failed,” the resolution reads.