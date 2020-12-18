Requiem service for heroes of Artsakh war to be offered on Sunday

A requiem service for the peace of souls of the heroes killed in Artsakh war will be offered at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin on December 20.

The service will follow a Holy Liturgy chaired by His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians.

Starting December 19, the 40th day since the end of hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh, the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh will hold a three-day mourning for the soldiers and civilians killed in the war.

A mourning procession in memory of the martyrs will be held on Saturday, December 19.