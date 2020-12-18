Home | All news | Politics | President Sarkissian meets Prosperous Armenia’s Gagik Tsarukyan PoliticsTop President Sarkissian meets Prosperous Armenia’s Gagik Tsarukyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 18, 2020, 19:55 Less than a minute President Armen Sargkissin received today the head of the “Prosperous Armenia” faction of the National Assembly Gagik Tsarukyan. The situation in the country was discussed, the President’s Press Office reported. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 18, 2020, 19:55 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Share via Email Print