President Sarkissian meets Prosperous Armenia’s Gagik Tsarukyan

December 18, 2020, 19:55
Less than a minute

President Armen Sargkissin received today the head of the “Prosperous Armenia” faction of the National Assembly Gagik Tsarukyan.

The situation in the country was discussed, the President’s Press Office reported.

