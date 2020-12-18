PoliticsTop

Portugal’s President ratifies the Armenia-EU Agreement

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 18, 2020, 17:55
Less than a minute

The President of the Portuguese Republic Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has ratified the Resolution of the Assembly of the Republic approving the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community and its Member States, on the one hand, and the Republic of Armenia, on the other hand signed on 24 November 2017 in Brussels, reports the Armenian Embassy to the Holy See.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 18, 2020, 17:55
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button