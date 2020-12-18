Portugal’s President ratifies the Armenia-EU Agreement

The President of the Portuguese Republic Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has ratified the Resolution of the Assembly of the Republic approving the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community and its Member States, on the one hand, and the Republic of Armenia, on the other hand signed on 24 November 2017 in Brussels, reports the Armenian Embassy to the Holy See.
Related Articles
PM Pashinyan to visit Syunik on Monday
December 18, 2020, 17:37
First TUMO Box opens in Armenia’s Gavar
December 18, 2020, 17:20
Armenia joins WIPO’s Beijing Treaty on Audiovisual Performances
December 18, 2020, 16:53
Hayastan Fund sends eight diesel powered generators to Artsakh
December 18, 2020, 16:41
Sixth report on Azerbaijani atrocities to be sent to international bodies
December 18, 2020, 16:27
Artsakh Government’s structure to change
December 18, 2020, 15:49
Check AlsoClose
-
Putin says hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh increased the risk of terrorismDecember 18, 2020, 15:15