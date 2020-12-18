FBI offering reward of up to $50,000 for info about arson at Armenian Church in San Francisco

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for this crime.

The FBI’s San Francisco Field Office, in conjunction with the San Francisco Police Department, is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person(s) responsible for the September 17, 2020, arson at St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church located at 51 Commonwealth Avenue in San Francisco, California. The unknown perpetrator(s) set fire to the church’s administration building, which housed offices, a library, and a Sunday school. The building sustained significant fire, smoke, and water damage. No one was injured.

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact the FBI’s San Francisco Field Office at (415) 553-7400, the San Francisco Police Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at (415) 575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD, which guarantees the callers’ anonymity. You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.