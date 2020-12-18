At EU-Azerbaijan Cooperation Council EU’s Borrell will ask to respect Karabakh ceasefire

The Nagorno Karabakh ceasefire brokered by Russia is still lasting, although there are some violations ceasefire violations, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said head of the EU-Azerbaijan Cooperation Council meeting due in Brussels.

“We are going to ask for the full respect of this ceasefire and to start negotiations within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group,” Mr. Borell said.

“The EU can play an important role in the reconciliation, reconstruction and peace consolidation in the region, complementing the work of the Minsk Group,” the high Representative stated.