Artsakh Defense Army refutes reports on capturing of 62 Armenian servicemen

Artsakh’s Defense Ministry has refuted the reports on capturing of more Armenian servicemen by Azerbaijani troops.

A video has been circulated on the Internet claiming that the Azerbaijani army has captured 62 Armenian servicemen.



The Artsakh Defense Ministry informs that in recent days no servicemen have been captured in the areas under the control of the Defense Army, and the above-mentioned information does not correspond to reality.



The Ministry urges local media outlets to refrain from spreading false Azerbaijani reports aimed at influencing public sentiments.