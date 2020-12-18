Home | All news | Sport | Armenia to play a friendly against Croatia SportTop Armenia to play a friendly against Croatia Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 18, 2020, 21:06 Less than a minute The Football Federations of Armenia and Croatia have reached an agreement on a friendly match. The World Vice-Champions will host Armenia in the city of Osijek on June 1. The two teams have not met before. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 18, 2020, 21:06 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Share via Email Print