Armenia to play a friendly against Croatia

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 18, 2020, 21:06
Less than a minute

The Football Federations of Armenia and Croatia have reached an agreement on a friendly match.

The World Vice-Champions will host Armenia in the city of Osijek on June 1.

The two teams have not met before.

