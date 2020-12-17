US House Foreign Affairs leaders say Turkey’s actions undermining NATO alliance

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel and Lead Republican Michael McCaul have released the following statement on their deep concern over Turkey’s actions under President Erdogan that endanger the NATO alliance, the broader region, and democracy and the rule of law in Turkey.

“We are gravely concerned by the threat Turkey’s increasingly provocative behavior poses to our decades-long bilateral relationship, to the NATO alliance, and to the region more broadly. While we continue to see real value in a strong U.S.-Turkey relationship, its destabilizing actions need to be more strongly addressed and the United States must work with its European and NATO allies and partners to continue to use all of the tools at their disposal to demand that Turkey reverse course. We strongly urge President Erdogan to put an end to Turkey’s provocative behavior so the United States and Turkey can once again enjoy a close and cooperative relationship built on mutual security interests, a strong commitment to NATO, and shared democratic values,” the Congressmen said.

Recent actions of concern by Turkey under President Erdogan include: