Russian border guards to be deployed in some sections of Armenian-Azerbaijani border

On a visit to Syunik province, Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan held a working consultation featuring the commander of the military unit, the governor of Syunik and the commander of the territorial subdivision of the border troops of the National Security Service.



Issues related to the demarcation of Armenian-Azerbaijani border, deployment of the army units and the deployment of border troops in the newly formed areas were discussed during the meeting.

The Defense Minister gave instructions to the high-ranking officers participating in the border talks on the deployment of troops, establishment of security checkpoints, and the process of building new units.

The commander of the military unit and the governor of Syunik, presented the works carried out in some disputed areas, and stressed that the border discussions between the parties continue.



Vagharshak Harutyunyan also met with the officers of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, spoke about the control of the Goris-Stepanakert road, the program of deployment of Russian border guards on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the search for missing persons.